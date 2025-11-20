Kiwanis Club Learns About Worry-Free Senior Living At Bryan’s Hillside Country Living

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SENIOR LIVING … The guest speaker at this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan was Mindy Grant. Mindy is the Director of Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio. This is a senior over 55 community that offers 18 independent living apartments with the convenience of a built-in community with a maintenance-free lifestyle. Rent includes utilities, WIFI, Direct TV, shopping trips, trips to concerts and events, exercise classes, home maintenance, repairs and much more. Rent is based on square footage of the unit. Additionally, they offer 20 assisted-living apartments with comparable amenities. Mindy noted in the presentation that there are currently several units available in both independent and assisted-living units. Pictured l to r: Mindy Grant and Program Host and Kiwanian Chasity Yoder.