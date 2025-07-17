Bryan’s Historic Square Gets A New Lease On Life

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Area Foundation’s 2021-2023 strategic plan initiated a philosophical change for the Foundation.

With intention and purpose, the Foundation transitioned from a reactive to a proactive approach in addressing areas of opportunity. The first target? Addressing the aging building stock and vacancies within Bryan’s historic downtown square.

In 2020, the City of Bryan, Ohio, had 19 vacant buildings within its downtown area, with many more in a state of decline and disrepair.

Previously, an area of pride within the city, the downtown had declined due to the excessive cost of restoring and renovating the historic buildings.

To assist, the Bryan Area Foundation Trustees allocated $150,000 as seed money to establish the Community Impact Project Fund.

Not long after, the Foundation was the beneficiary of an estate gift which provided additional resources to address the desire to restore historic buildings and spur economic development in downtown Bryan, Ohio.

To date, the Bryan Area Foundation and its nonprofit partner, Bryan Development, have funded over one million dollars in downtown Bryan, Ohio, revitalization.

As a result, buildings have been restored, many new businesses have opened, and private investment has escalated.

Additionally, the Bryan, Ohio, “Live the Sweet Life” brand, website, and social media assets have been created, enhancing the community’s online presence.

The holiday Christkindl Market of Bryan event was also funded. In 2024, Bryan, Ohio, was selected as a ‘Best Hometown’ by Ohio Magazine largely due to its vibrant and historic downtown.

The Bryan Area Foundation and nonprofit partner, Bryan Development, are focused on “Building for the Future” and hope to further invest in historic downtown buildings that have yet to be revitalized.

A campaign to raise funds for the Community Impact Project Fund has started, and a series of “Building for the Future” videos has been created highlighting the restoration projects completed thus far.

To learn more about the campaign, watch the videos as they are released, inquire about the Forgivable Loan Program, or invest in downtown Bryan, Ohio, visit the Bryan Area Foundation’s website, Facebook, or Instagram pages.