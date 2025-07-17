LETTER TO THE EDITOR – Disappointment In Legislators Who Supported “One Big Beautiful Bill”

Dear editor:

I’m deeply disappointed in every legislator who voted for one of the most harmful bills in history, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Many people in our state and nationwide likely don’t understand what this legislation means for our families and communities. Here’s a breakdown of how some parts of this bill will directly affect us:

•Phase out tax credits for wind and solar power, which will drive up our energy.

•Withdraw aid for agencies like FEMA that monitor extreme weather, leaving communities vulnerable to climate disaster.

•Throws millions of children, seniors, and families off Medicaid and food assistance.

Republicans cheered about taking away healthcare, gutting clean energy programs, selling public lands, and giving massive tax breaks to billionaires.

Policy reflects values, and I am horrified by the values represented in this bill and by every legislator who voted for it. We won’t forget this.

We must fight back by advocating for policies and voting for politicians who will protect people and the planet over corporate polluters.

Harold Sprow

Defiance, Ohio