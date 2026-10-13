Close Menu
Tuesday, October 13
Login
News

Buffalo Wild Wings GO Marks Wauseon Opening With Community Celebration

By No Comments3 Mins Read

Tuesday, Oct. 13, marks the opening of Buffalo Wild Wings GO at 482 Airport Highway in Wauseon, the first franchise location for owners Traci Micheau and Jay Fowler.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts