Frederick N. Loch (1937 – 2026)

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(Swanton Resident; Lifelong Farmer)

Frederick Norman Loch, age 88, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home of 63 years, Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2026, with his family and faithful German shepherd at his bedside.

Fred was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Swanton to Frederick and Agnes (Wojcinski) Loch. On May 11, 1963, he married his loving wife, Joan Babkiewicz.

Fred was a farmer his entire life, beginning on his family farm as a young boy, and then later on his own family farm. He was known for his quality produce. He was especially proud of his cantaloupes. Fred had a love for John Deere tractors.

He could repair any tractor he looked at and would share his knowledge with others. He took great pride showing off his antique tractors at pulls and shows. Besides farming, Fred worked and retired from GM Hydramatic after 30 years.

Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; sons, Frederick Loch and Ronald (Linda) Loch; daughters, Kathleen Loch and Janette Loch; granddaughter, Lydia Loch, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph (Betty) Loch, Henry (Pauline) Loch, Cletus (Mary Catherine) Loch, Leonard (Bertha) Loch and Felix (Vivian) Loch; and sister, Mary (Melvin) Lumbrezer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, 2649 US-20, Swanton, Ohio, with Father Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marygrove Cemetery Fund.