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High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 13, 2026

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BOYS SOCCER

NWOAL
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 5pm

NON-LEAGUE
Continental @ Pettisville 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Maumee @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Genoa 5:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

NWOAL
Liberty Center @ Archbold 5:30pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 5:30pm

BBC
Stryker @ Edon 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 5:30pm
Holgate @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Pettisville @ North Central 5:30pm

GMC
Fairview @ Edgerton 5:30pm

 

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