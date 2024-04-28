Businesses Honored At Fulton County Economic Development Annual Awards Ceremony

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERAQUATEK … Representatives of Aquatek Water Conditioning received the award for Excellence in Retail.

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation held its annual meeting and awards banquet this past week. The event was held on Thursday, April 25th at Birchwood Meadow in Swanton.

Doors opened at 5:00 p.m. to allow for networking of individuals present. A welcome and prayer was given by Pa...