Butler Woman Joins Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

Defiance – Butler resident Melissa A. Willibey joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on county Road 2 and State Route 34 in Williams County on August 5, 2022.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Rustun K. Schack, Defiance Post commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Melissa is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Schack said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2021 shows 576 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies.

This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Melissa also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.