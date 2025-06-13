Capital Projects In Full Swing In Edgerton

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SUMMER WORK … Gerken Paving Inc. is hard at work on a roadway rehabilitation with enhanced crossings project as part of an ODOT District 2 and local let project with the Village of Edgerton. The $4.36 million project includes resurfacing US-6 and SR-49, in Williams County, with added striping changes for traffic calming and pedestrian safety in Edgerton. Meanwhile, M&M Asphalt is pouring new sidewalks on South Locust Street. Edgerton is on the move and proof that progress is in full swing this summer.