Bryan Area Foundation Awards Two Scholarships To Edgerton Senior

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Edgerton High School senior Andrew Meyer, on the right, was awarded two Bryan Area Foundation scholarships totaling $3,250. The $750 Edgerton High School Scholarship and the $2,500 Richard A. McCullough Scholarship will help him attend Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to study mechanical engineering technologies. Presenting the scholarships to him is Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.