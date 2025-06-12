Close Menu
Thursday, June 12
The Village Reporter
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Two Scholarships To Edgerton Senior

Updated:

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Edgerton High School senior Andrew Meyer, on the right, was awarded two Bryan Area Foundation scholarships totaling $3,250. The $750 Edgerton High School Scholarship and the $2,500 Richard A. McCullough Scholarship will help him attend Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to study mechanical engineering technologies. Presenting the scholarships to him is Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.

