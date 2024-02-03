Carlos Grieser (1945 – 2024)

(1963 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Carlos J. Grieser, age 78, of Archbold, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024, surrounded by his family, at the Toledo Hospital. Carlos drove truck for many years.

Carlos was born on October 5, 1945, in Wauseon, to the late Lawrence and Velma (Schrock) Grieser. He was a Pettisville High School graduate in 1963.

On July 9, 1976, Carlos married the love of his life, Vicki (Miller), and she survives. Carlos served his country in the United States Army. Carlos was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion.

He served on the Ridgeville Fire Department for 15 years and was a current Ridgeville Township Trustee.

Carlos loved camping, and his dogs, Petey, Bingy, and Susie. Above all, Carlos loved the Lord, and was a faithful follower.

Surviving Carlos is his wife, Vicki; sister, Shirley (Arnie) Bunke of Wauseon; brother, Shelly (Julia) Grieser of West Unity; brother, Ron Grieser of Fayette; sister, Kathy (Lee) Higbea of Defiance; brother, Stan (Cara Lou) Grieser of Archbold; brother, Steve (Donna) Grieser of Archbold; sister, Audrey Grieser of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gayle, Charlene, Patsy, and Sharon Grieser.

All services will be private. Military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carlos’ memory may be made to Lifewise Academy of Pettisville.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Grieser family.