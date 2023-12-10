Carol Gilmer (1946 – 2023)

(Former Member Of Bryan Civic League)

Carol Jane Gilmer, age 77, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Carol was a property manager for Cavalier Properties for 40 years.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and former member of the Bryan Civic League, Sew’n’sews Club, an advisor to Hot Pads 4-H Club, Women’s Welcome Club, and elementary school library volunteer, the former CLC Catering and Dollars and Sense Women’s Investment Club, was a former Jaycette and the Orchard Hills Country Club 9-Hole Women’s Golf and Bowling Leagues.

Carol was born on August 1, 1946 in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rodney and Helen (McManus) Steiger, Sr.

She attended both Kent State University and Defiance College after High School. She married Richard W. Gilmer, Jr. on October 5, 1984 and he survives.

Carol is also survived by children, Christa (Tony) Dewire and Craig (Amy) Francisco, both of Holland, Ohio, Brad (Amy) Gilmer, of New Albany, Ohio and Abby (Nathan) Tieman, of Hilliard, Ohio;10 grandchildren, Libby, Andrew, Will, Emma, Alex, Jacob, Paige, Tyler, Tommy and Jackson; brother, Rodney (Gail) Steiger, Jr., of Orrville, Ohio; niece and nephew, Jenny and Steven and her loving pets, Charley and CC. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held in the Spring of 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Date and time will be announced later.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.