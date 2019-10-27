Carol Long (1944-2019)

Carol Elaine Long, age 75, of Delta, was called to her Heavenly Home Saturday evening, October 26, 2019 at Northcrest Rahab and Nursing in Napoleon.

Elaine was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on January 7, 1944; one of three daughters to the late Floyd Vollmer and Geneva (Thomas) Vollmer. She was a member of the last class to graduate of Grand Rapids High School before it closed.

She attended beauty college in Toledo and went on to visit various nursing homes where she served as a hair stylist. On February 15, 1964 she married Ronald J. Long, who survives.

In 1964 Elaine became a full-time homemaker, caring for her three boys and husband, Ronnie. Elaine enjoyed the outdoors and hobbies that included, gardening, hunting, fishing, crocheting, canning and baking.

She was the number one cheerleader for her boys and grandchildren in their various sports and activities and even served as a wrestlerette advisor for Liberty Center High School. At home Elaine raised chickens for her family’s needs and was fondly known as “The Chicken Whisperer”.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Ronnie Long; sons, Rob (Kellie) Long, Lyle (Wendy) Long and Shannon (Debbie) Long; sister, Helen Jane Hammer; and grandchildren, Kalee, Clare, Sophie, Owen, Bryce, Brendan, Lydia, Brody, Kyla and Evie Long. Along with her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Dawe on August 26, 2019.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Suite E, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory.

