Carol VanArsdalen (1938-2022)

Carol Jean VanArsdalen, 83, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the care of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.

Carol was born December 27, 1938, daughter of the late Carl and Esther Gable. She was a 1956 graduate of Hilltop High School.

Carol was known by many as a caring and hardworking lady. She married Clifford E. VanArsdalen on September 6, 1957, celebrating 65 years of marriage.

Carol worked in the Grocery Store in Alvordton for many years, as well as a cook for the Country Kitchen in West Unity, Frankie’s and Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, retiring in 2003.

Carol always enjoyed spending time with her family, she also enjoyed all her friends who would often call on the phone or stop in for a visit.

She would often be seen in her younger days collecting funds for the American Cancer Society as well as assisting and planning the Alvordton Homecoming celebrations.

Carol was a devoted member of the Alvordton UB Church, assisting in any way she could and serving as a Sunday School Teacher for many years.

Surviving Carol is her husband, Clifford E. VanArsdalen of Alvordton, Ohio; four children, Becky L. VanArsdalen of Alvordton, Ohio, Dan E. (Deborah) VanArsdalen of Kunkle, Ohio, Lyn Barnd of Alvordton, Ohio, and Richard C. (Kelly) VanArsdalen of New Philadelphia, Ohio; sister-in-law, Myrt VanArsdalen; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; four sisters; one brother-in-law; one granddaughter.

Visitation for Carol will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastors Dr. Dan and Rich VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Alvordton.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alvordton UB Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Carol Jean VanArsdalen, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.