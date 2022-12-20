Betty Williams (1942-2022)

Betty Jane Williams, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Betty was a homemaker and an activity director.

Betty was born on April 17, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Trausch) Moreland.

Betty is survived by her granddaughter, Jacki Frederick, of Whiteland, Indiana; a great grandchild; brother, Ed Moreland, of Pioneer and sisters, Donna Gill, of Pioneer and Phyllis Bair, of Port Richey, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Teresa Frederick, Jack Frederick, Rex Stepp and Frank Stepp; brothers, LaMar and Frank Moreland and sister, LaVera Smith.

Honoring Betty’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

