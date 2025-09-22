Celebrate Bryan Barn Fall Festival This Saturday

Northwest Ohio residents are invited to celebrate the season at Barn Fest and Fall Fest, two vibrant community events taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Barn Fest at Newlyn Quest offers homemade iron pot vegetable beef soup, giant chocolate chip cookies, kettle corn, mums and pumpkins for sale, and a variety of homemade craft vendors at the McDonald-Ruff Ice Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, downtown Bryan’s Fall Fest, hosted by the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, features a farmers market, downtown merchant sales, and numerous retail and food vendors around the courthouse square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With over 60 vendors at each location, these fall celebrations promise something for everyone and provide the perfect opportunity for families and friends to gather and enjoy the best of local food, crafts, and community spirit.