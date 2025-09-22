Close Menu
Monday, September 22
Fayette Fall Festival Set For Saturday

Fayette’s annual Fall Festival is set to bring festive excitement to the community on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The event, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., promises a day packed with activities for all ages, including a craft vendor market, a touch-a-truck experience, a health fair, and live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees can look forward to the always-popular chili cook-off and pie baking contest, as well as family-friendly entertainment like a caricature artist. Local organizations and businesses will offer a variety of food specials, from BBQ chicken and hotdogs to cider slushies and more. With community spirit at its heart, the Fayette Fall Festival continues to be a highlight of the autumn season, drawing residents and visitors alike to celebrate together.

 

