Celebrate National Pie Day On January 23rd At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – National Pie Day is a holiday focused on celebrating the wholesome goodness of pie – one of America’s favorite desserts.

Sauder Village will be celebrating on Tuesday, January 23 with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant.

“National Pie Day is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and friends,” shared Jeanette Smtih, Director, Marketing & Communications at Sauder Village.

“At the Doughbox Bakery we are proud to continue the traditions of our ancestors by making our pies from scratch. We break the eggs, and blend in the sugar and flour . . . just like the home baking of long ago.”

“Whether you love apple, peach, pumpkin or peanut butter pie, let us help you commemorate this all-American treat by stopping at the Doughbox to celebrate!”

To commemorate this special holiday, the Doughbox Bakery is offering a deal of $1.00 off pies and free samples throughout the day, while supplies last.

The Doughbox Bakery will be open on Tuesday, January 23 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 a.m. To ensure your favorite pies are available call the Doughbox Bakery at 419.445.0321 to place an order.

The Barn Restaurant will also be involved in the celebration of National Pie Day – offering $1.00 off a slice of pie with any meal purchase on January 23. The Barn Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Each year the employees at the Doughbox Bakery make nearly 19,000 pies. With more than 40 varieties of pies available, Peanut Butter Cream and Apple continue to be the most popular choice among local patrons. Dutch Peach and Cherry are also popular varieties at this, hometown bakery.

Historians trace the origin of pie to the Greeks who are thought to be the originators of the pastry shell. The early pies were predominately meat pies.

Pies came to America with the first English settlers, with the early colonists cooking their pies in long narrow pans they called “Coffins”. As in the Roman times, the early American pie crusts often were not eaten, but simply designed to hold the filling during baking.

Pioneer women often served pies with every meal, and with food at the heart of gatherings and celebrations, pie quickly moved to the forefront of contests at county fairs, picnics, and other social events.

Through the years, pie has evolved to become a very traditional dessert and a unique part of the American culture.

The American Pie Council, founders of National Pie Day, offers many unique ideas to celebrate this delightful day.

Make special memories with your children or grandkids by baking a pie together (the Doughbox Bakery even sells homemade pie crust for you to bake in your own kitchen!) Indulge your co-workers, neighbors, or friends with a delicious, home-made pie.

Why not share this comfort food with a “hometown hero” at your local police or fire department and let these local heroes know you appreciate all they do for your community.

Or throw a “pie party” – celebrate with friends or even make it a fundraiser to raise money for a favorite charity.

The Doughbox Bakery offers pie fundraisers for schools & clubs looking for a yummy fund-raising project that customers will love!

Join the pie celebration on Tuesday, January 23 by marking National Pie Day with a sweet treat from the Doughbox Bakery or Barn Restaurant at Sauder Village! For more details visit Sauder Village online at www.saudervillage.org or call 800.590.9755.