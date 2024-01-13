Mary Bigger (1938 – 2024)

(Worked For Chase Brass In Montpelier)

Veteran

Mary Lou Bigger, age 85, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

After she graduated from high school, she served in the United States Air Force as an airman first class from July 1959 through October 1960.

During her time in the service, Mary worked as a nurse, and she carried those skills over to her time at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Mary also worked for Chase Brass in Montpelier, Ohio and was one of the first women to be hired to work on the floor as a crane operator.

After roughly 10 years, Mary’s exceptional people skills were recognized by Chase Brass, and she moved to a sales position until the conclusion of her time with the company.

Mary L. Bigger was born on June 8, 1938, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Louella (Lambert) Liles. She married Warren R. Bigger on June 22, 1994 in Auk Bay, Alaska, and he survives.

Mary is also survived by her son; Jimmie (Deanne) Dupire, many nieces and nephews, and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jon Paul “Jonesy” Dupire; one brother, and three sisters.

A private memorial service honoring Mary will be held at Krill Funeral Home, Ohio, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial donations can be given to the Alzheimer Association

