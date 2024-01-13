Conservation Programs Explained – Habitat Enhancement Learning Program

Williams SWCD Offering Workshops About Habitat Enhancement

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering a series of workshops to help landowners enhance and manage their land. Who do you ask for HELP? Come, learn, and have your questions answered from professionals who actually have years of hands-on experience!

– Government Programs Explained – January 25 : Members from the following agencies will explain how their programs work, give updates, and answer your questions. Farm Service Agency (FSA) with Brad Everline; Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) with Brian Barclay; Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and their H2Ohio Grant Program with Kevin Nemer; and the Williams County Auditor’s Office to explain CAUV and its effects on government programs with Auditor Vickie Grimm and Julie Diltz.

-Wetlands: Establishment, Management, & Maintenance – February 1 : Mark Witt, ODNR Division of Wildlife, Private Lands Biologist, is back!

-Grasslands & Forbs: Establishment, Management, & Maintenance – February 8 : Learn from Craig Bonner, ODNR Division of Wildlife, Wildlife Management Consultant.

-Forestry – Goals & Management – February 22 with Tyler Morlock, Consulting Forester, Morlock Forestry & Habitat Management Ltd. Managing your woodlot for timber production is different than for wildlife value – what are your goals? Learn about both from Tyler. Also learn about the purpose and process of CAUV plans.

The workshops will be held on Thursday evenings starting at 7 p.m. at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

For more information and to register call Josh Imber or Anne Marie at 419-636-9395. There is no cost to attend, but in case of inclement weather, we would like to notify people of possible changes.