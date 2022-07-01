Celebrate Summer On The Farm July 9th At Sauder Village

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Archbold, OH – Summer is the perfect time to enjoy adventures on the farm with your family! Plan a visit to Sauder Village on Saturday, July 9 for Summer on the Farm – a fun day to play old-fashioned games, watch unique demonstrations, try hands-on activities, and make special memories.

Throughout the day, families can help pack a wagon, roll out pie dough, wash clothes, and help pack a picnic. At the Nature Center guests can discover the many uses of flowers and make a tussie mussie to take home.

At Little Pioneers Homestead children can “play pioneer” in the cabin and barn, and make a little tent to take home at Little Pioneers Homestead. Weather permitting, our historic farmers will be harvesting wheat, feeding the animals and milking the goat.

Children of all ages will be invited to join in some kid-friendly horse races with a prize for every “horse” that crosses the finish line.

The 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop on this special day. Guests can explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Elmira Depot, and the barbershop.

The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Throughout the Village, many talented craftsmen demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.

Other upcoming Sauder Village events include the Creedence Revived Concert on July 29 (tickets available online), Antique Bicycle event on August 13, Rug Hooking Week August 17-20, Author Days on August 27, and Home School Days September 7-9.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.

Admission is $22.00 for adults, $16.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.

Discounted admission is also available as part of the Museums For All and the Blue Star Museums programs. More information is available online at www.saudervillage.org

Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.