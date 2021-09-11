Cemeteries Impact On Their Communities To Be Presented At Next Meeting Of Fulton County Genealogical Society

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. when Robert Krumm will present the program for the evening.

Mr. Krumm earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Journalism and Resource Conservation from the University of Montana.

He served in various newspaper capacities including the Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise. He authored two books: “Crumbs from the Cracker Barrel” and “Images of America – Wauseon”. He is currently serving as a trustee at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church.

We will be utilizing distancing and would appreciate the use of masks for the meeting. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!