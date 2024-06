TOURNAMENT CHAMPS … Eight teams in the 16-18 age group took part in the double elimination 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Pioneer 175th Celebration last weekend. “The Border Bandits” took the title after going undefeated on the day. Pictured with their hardware are team members Zach Whitley, Trenton Douglass, Tray Bibble, and Anton Hegler. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)