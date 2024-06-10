Stanley Klopfenstein (1945 – 2024)

(1963 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Veteran

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stanley Robert Klopfenstein, age 78, on May 30, 2024, in Mesa, Arizona. Stan was born in Wauseon, Ohio, to Paul Eugene Klopfenstein and Evelyn “Ep” Maxine Half.

He attended Hilltop High School, where he was a member of the graduating class of 1963. After graduation, Stan spent four honorable years in the United States Air Force as a Preventative Medicine Specialist.

Throughout the rest of his life, Stan was known by many for his hard work, dedication and loyalty.

Stan married Clara Ann Young on June 2, 2003, and she survives. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He loved spending time with his family sharing stories, cracking jokes, happily taking a road trip to anywhere in Arizona, where he loved to share his vast knowledge about a place he loved so much.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother (Jackie Klopfenstein).

In addition to his loving wife Clara, Stan is survived by his children Sheila Lett of Bryan, Ohio; Chris Turner-Noteware of Dallas, Texas; Robert (Shelley) Klopfenstein of Bryan, Ohio; Sirena (Doug) Westcott of Seattle, Washington; Candice Marsh of Farmington, New Mexico; Andrea (Henning) Turner-Knudsen of Ribe, Denmark; Vicki (Greg) Klopfenstein of Austin, Texas; Shannon Robinson of Mesa, Arizona; and Peter Robinson of Seattle, Washington; along with numerous grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation and cremation services will be held on June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Angel’s Cremation and Burial in Mesa, Arizona, with a private military service in Mesa, Arizona, at a later date. An additional service is planned for later this year at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity, Ohio.

You were our “go-to” when life got rough and our comfort when we needed guidance and clarity. You were always someone we could count on and were a straight shooter.

While we may not have always agreed with your position, you always got your point across without judgement, and always provided us with sound advice.

You always gave 110% and never stopped fighting for what you thought was right. Dad, we will miss you immensely and will continue to honor your legacy and memory.