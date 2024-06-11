Elliot Nolan (2004 – 2024)

(2022 Graduate Of Defiance High School)

Elliot James Nolan, age 19 of Defiance, passed away tragically from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his family by his side.

Elliot was born on September 18, 2004 in Maumee, Ohio to Anthony and Nicole (Scott) Nolan. He has two brothers, Michael Richard, and Brady, and one sister, Kendall, who will miss him tremendously.

Elliot was a 2022 graduate of Defiance High School. He also attended Four County Career Center where he found an interest in Carpentry that led Elliot to pursue a career at General Motors in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was scheduled to start his Millwright Apprenticeship on July 22, 2024 in Defiance. Elliot and his dad drove to work together every day.

Elliot loved animals, and enjoyed golfing, Bud’s blueberry pies, and chocolate sodas. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and was a season ticket holder for Notre Dame Football games.

Elliot had a gigantic heart and would help anyone who needed him. He loved to talk. He REALLY did.

Elliot also leaves behind his extended family; Great Uncle John Nolan III, Michael (Beth) Nolan, Tim (Alissa) Nolan, Natalie (Ryan) Stahl, Annalee (David) Gioiella, and Peggy Hansen. Nine cousins; Sadie, Luke, Greer, Owen, Matthew, Millie Margaret, Luca, Wayne Wilder Michael and Asher. Grandma Marcia Giesige and Grandma Jo Ann Sorg and Bill Brandt, who loved him so very much.

Preceding him in death was his grandfathers, Richard Scott and Michael Nolan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. Jason D’Souza officiating.

Hug your children with all of your heart. Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society.