Charges Against Dad’s Place (Bryan, Ohio) Pastor Dismissed

By: Jacob Kessler/Forrest R. Church, Staff

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

According to court records dated February 6th, a motion to dismiss charges was filed in the court case against Christopher Avell. Avell is the Pastor for a church in Bryan called Dad’s Place. Avell and the church have been facing pressure for housing homeless individuals inside the church, and for allowing them to sleep there overnight.

The charges filed by the City of Bryan were for zoning violations relating to the housing of the homeless. The motion to dismiss that was filed on February 6th was signed and approved by a judge on Thursday, February 8th according to the Bryan Municipal Court House and court documents received by The Village Reporter.

Both Pastor Christopher Avell and Mayor Carrie Schlade have both declined to comment on record at this time. A media gag order has been issued in this case.

This is still a developing story. The Village Reporter has been in touch with both sides as motions were developing, updates will be provided as they become available.

MOTION TO DISMISS

SIGNED DISMISSAL (JUDGE) – APPROVAL

RELATED PAST COVERAGE:

City Of Bryan Issues Response To Charges Made Against Dad’s Place Church – The Village Reporter

GoFundMe Established For Dad’s Place In Bryan As Dispute With City Continues – The Village Reporter

Bryan Church Pastor Charged With Zoning Violations For Housing Homeless – The Village Reporter