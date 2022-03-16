Charles “Charlie” Reamsnyder (1937-2022)

Facebook

Charles R. “Charlie” Reamsnyder, 84, of West Unity, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at The Inn at Fountain Park in Bryan.

He was born on December 31, 1937 in Angola, IN to Harley and Ione (Newcomer) Reamsnyder. Charlie graduated from West Unity High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Charlie married Janet M. Fee and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2012.

Charlie was a lifelong Jefferson Township and Brady Township farmer working alongside his brother, Raymond.

He was a member of the West Unity American Legion and the Williams County Coon Hunters Club. Charlie loved to fish and hunt with the dogs he raised over the years.

He is survived by his brother Raymond H. Reamsnyder of West Unity; nieces and nephews, Tony (Kendra) Reamsnyder, David (Jenny) Reamsnyder, Vicky (Steve) Berhringer and Kerri Bennet; and several great nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and wife Janet.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Charlie will be laid to rest at a private graveside service with Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hilltop FFA. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com