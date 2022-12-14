CHP HOME CARE & HOSPICE: Holidays During Challenging Times Made Easier For Patients & Caregivers

PEACE … Former CHP Inpatient Hospice Center patient Chris Liechty and his wife and caregiver, Holly. (PHOTO COURTESY LIECHTY FAMILY)

By: Amy Wendt

For many families, the holidays bring laughter, joy, and togetherness, but for those who have an adult loved one with disabilities, deteriorating mental function due to dementia, or a family member requiring hospice care, the holidays can be challenging to manage.