Flickering For Fairlawn Lights Up The Night In Archbold

LITTLE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE … The streets of Fairlawn Village Independent Living are lined with luminaries. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDY, STAFF)

By:  Amy Wendt

On the evening of Sunday, December 11, Fairlawn Retirement Community campus glowed with over 1,200 luminaries lining its streets like a quaint Christmas village.

Flickering for Fairlawn, a community-wide luminary event that started out as a way to engage the Archbold community in 2021 on the heels of COVID, was a success again in 2022.

