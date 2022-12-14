Flickering For Fairlawn Lights Up The Night In Archbold

LITTLE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE … The streets of Fairlawn Village Independent Living are lined with luminaries. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDY, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On the evening of Sunday, December 11, Fairlawn Retirement Community campus glowed with over 1,200 luminaries lining its streets like a quaint Christmas village.

Flickering for Fairlawn, a community-wide luminary event that started out as a way to engage the Archbold community in 2021 on the heels of COVID, was a success again in 2022.