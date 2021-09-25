Chris Weaver Of Lyons Serving On Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Chris Weaver of Lyons is serving on the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as carbon capture markets and climate policy, ethanol and biofuels, the supply chain, property rights associated with wind and solar siting and farmland preservation.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

Weaver serves on the board of trustees representing farmers from Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

