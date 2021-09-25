Pioneer’s Al Fiser Receives Prestigious AMP Seven Hats Award

PRESENTATION … AMP Board of Trustees Chair, Jeff Brediger, presents Al Fiser with the AMP Seven Hats award.

COLUMBUS, OH: Al Fiser is the 2021 recipient of the AMP Seven Hats Award. The award was presented to Fiser during the 2021 AMP Annual Conference, which took place Sept. 20–22 in Columbus.

Fiser serves as village administrator for the Village of Pioneer, a small community located in northern Williams County, Ohio. He has served the Village of Pioneer for 12 years.

“Al Fiser is exactly the type of leader who the Seven Hats Award was created to celebrate,” said Jeff Brediger, Director of Utilities for the City of Orrville and AMP Board of Trustees Chair. “I am honored to present this award to Al on behalf of the AMP Board of Trustees.”

With a small team of eight, Fiser led the completion of more than $18 million in infrastructure projects, including storm drainage, water treatment, power distribution and transmission projects, and more — all while he represented the village on the local economic board, school board and park board.

In nominating Fiser, Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston noted that he is known for rolling up his sleeves on behalf of his employees and the village.

“Whether it is taking part in fall leaf pickup or mowing the village parks, Al never hesitates to do the work,” Kidston stated.

The AMP Seven Hats Award — modeled after the American Public Power Association’s national Seven Hats Award — was initiated in 1984 to recognize utility managers who serve smaller communities of less than 2,500 meters, and whose management duties extend well beyond the scope of a manager in a larger system.

Award winners show skill in seven areas: planning and design, administration, public relations, field supervision, accounting, personnel or employee direction, and community leadership.