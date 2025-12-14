Christmas At The Cabin Once Again Brings Seasonal Fun To Fulton County Fairgrounds

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SANTA … Children pose for photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus inside the Canfield Cabin during Christmas at the Cabin.

GRINCH … A holiday-themed scene, featuring the Grinch in jail, drew attention from children attending this year’s Christmas at the Cabin.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Christmas at the Cabin returned to the Fulton C...