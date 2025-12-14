Fulton County Senior Center, Wauseon Rotary & American Legion To Host Annual Christmas Meal

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Senior Center, Wauseon Rotary Club, and the American Legion would like to invite the community to the annual Christmas dinner held at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S Shoop Ave Wauseon on Thursday, December 25, 2025, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

This meal invitation is open to all ages in the community. If homebound seniors need a meal delivered to them, please contact the Senior Center at 419-337-9299 and request a delivery form for the Christmas meal.

A freewill offering will be accepted to Fulton County Christmas Community Dinner.