Marsha Graham (1946 – 2023)

(Member Of Former First Baptist Church In Wauseon)

Marsha Lynne Graham, age 77, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Lima, Ohio on September 1, 1946 to the late Dale and Ruth (Dardio) Price.

Marsha graduated from Elida High School in 1964 and shortly after high school, would start her career at the United Telephone Company.

On August 26, 1972, she married Lewis “Ed” Graham and together would share 38 years before his passing on April 29, 2010.

Marsha enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, her favorites being ceramic, she also enjoyed macrame and painting.

She was a faithful member of the former First Baptist Church in Wauseon. Most of all, Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Michael) Davis of Defiance, Matthew (Adrienne) Graham of Wauseon, Rachel (James) Dominique of Wauseon; brother, Barry Price of Lima; grandchildren, Austin Davis, Gabrielle “Bree” Dominique, Jacob Dominique, Michael Graham and Holly Dominique, with two special grandchildren to be welcomed soon.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; Dale and Ruth Price; husband, Lewis “Ed” Graham and sister, Judy Lawrence.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. A memorial service honoring Marsha’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2023 also at the funeral home. Pastor Ronald Shipley will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.