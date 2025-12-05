Christmas With The Toledo Symphony Performs In Bryan

HOLIDAY CONCERT … Katie Davis (above), a BHS graduate and now a senior at Ohio Wesleyan University, performed a soprano solo, “Messiah: Rejoice Greatly”, at the Christmas with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra concert on Thursday, December 4 at St. Patrick Church in Bryan.

LOCAL FLAVOR … Henry Burton (above), a Bryan High School junior, performed a cello solo, “Allegro appassi” at the Christmas with the Toledo Symphony Concert, on Thursday, December 4.

It has been an annual holiday tradition with the Christmas with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra holding its concert before a sellout crowd at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

For the past 17 years, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has made a yearly holiday appearance in Bryan. It has been an event in which everyone eagerly anticipates, thus becoming a part of Christmas traditions for families.

Led by conductor Alain Trudel, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra performed several Christmas music selections highlighted by a sing-along of favorite Christmas carols.

The program began with a Christmas Fantasy (Dan Goeller) followed by Jeux d’enfants, Op. 22: Petite Suite (Georges Bizet), An English Christmas (Traditional) and the ever-popular classical holiday favorite, The Nutcracker (Op. 71) by Tchaikovsky.

Among the Nutcracker musical selections performed by the Toledo Symphony was Piotr Ilyicha March, Arabian Dance and Waltz of the Flower.

Following a brief intermission, the Toledo Symphony performed of Carol of the Bells (Leontovich, Mykola).

Bryan High School graduate Katie Davis, who is now a senior at Ohio Wesleyan University, performed a solo soprano performance of Messiah: Rejoice Greatly by George Frideric Handel before receiving a standing ovation afterwards.

Davis who is double majoring in English education and music with a vocal performance focus, has been highly involved in both theatre and music programs both at Bryan High School and Ohio Wesleyan University.

She is also a member of the OWU’s Choral Art Ensemble. This past spring, she was part of a small group that presented a symposium performance following their trip to Italy: “Choral Music of Central Italy and the Vatican.”

Recently, she performed at her senior capstone student recital. In addition to her music talents, she has performed in four theatrical productions at OWU including The Spitfire Grill, Helen, Absolute Zero, and Xanadu.

Locally, Davis has been involved with performances in Fountain City Festival’s summer musicals. She played the lead role of the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical” and starred as Elle in last summer’s “Legally Blind.”

Bryan High School junior Henry Burton followed with his cello solo performing Allegro appassi (Camille Saint-Saens) where he also received a standing ovation afterwards.

Currently, Burton serves as the principal cellist with the Bryan High School orchestra. He has been involved in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) honors orchestra since seventh grade.

He is a member of the prestigious OMEA All-State Orchestra, one of the highest honors for high school musicians in the state. For the past three years, he has performed with the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra then performed the popular spiritual holiday song, “Go Tell It on the Mountain”.

Following the Christmas Angels Sing-Along, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra closed out the concert with two holiday favorites, White Christmas (Irving Berlin) and Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson).

The annual holiday concert was organized by members of the Christmas with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra committee including Mattea Baker, Zoe Brooks, Eric Herman, Lora Knight, Mike Kurivial, Jason Luthy, Dave Perkins, Barb Roose, Ann Spangler, Greg Spangler, Jan Stark, Anne Stanley and Tammy Wood.