FFA Students Shine In District 1 Career & Food Science Competitions

Bowling Green, OH – November was a month of achievement for District 1 FFA students, as area schools gathered in Bowling Green to compete in two challenging Career Development Events (CDEs): the Job Interview and Food Science contests.
These events are designed to help students hone real-world skills that will serve them well into their futures.
In the Job Interview CDE, students had the opportunity to practice the full spectrum of the job search process.
Participants submitted resumes, filled out job applications, and underwent interviews—by phone, one-on-one, and before a panel of employers. The competition was divided by age and years of FFA membership, with top finishers advancing to the state level.
Division 1 (Freshmen):
1st: Kellah Peabody, Ayersville
2nd: Kate Conway, Bowling Green
3rd: Peyton Richer, Wauseon
4th: Carlee Schaffner, West Unity
Division 2 (Sophomores):
1st: Lyla Radel, Evergreen
2nd: Anna Ayers, Otsego
3rd: Levi Miller, Ayersville
4th: Ashtyn Sanders, West Unity
Division 3 (Juniors):
1st: Molly Elvey, Evergreen
2nd: Dalia Shordt, Anthony Wayne
3rd: Bryce Peters, West Unity
4th: Avrie Herman, Edgerton
Division 4 (Seniors):
1st: Olivia Hattemer, Ayersville
2nd: Alana Tracz, Archbold
3rd: Ruby Elston, Fairview
4th: Katie Moore, Pettisville
Division 5
(First-Year Jr/Sr Members):
1st: Gavin Cansky, Delta
2nd: Kaylee Mills, North Central
The Food Science CDE challenged teams and individuals to solve a product development scenario, calculate nutritional facts, design packaging, and identify aromas.
Contestants also completed a written test, handled a mock customer complaint, identified sanitation errors, and participated in a taste test.
Team Results:
1st: Bowling Green
2nd: Eastwood
3rd: West Unity
4th: Liberty Center
5th: Evergreen
6th: Delta
Individual Results:
1st: Grace O’Donnell, Bowling Green
2nd: Scott McKenzie, Eastwood
3rd: Lexie Johnson, Evergreen
4th: Cole Bauman, Liberty Center
5th: Olivia Zeedyk, Fairview
CDEs are an extension of the agricultural education classroom, providing authentic, hands-on experiences for students.
Through programs like these, FFA members are preparing for careers as chemists, business owners, community leaders, veterinarians, and more.
With over 300 career paths in agriculture and related fields, FFA equips students with lifelong skills and opportunities for unlimited success.