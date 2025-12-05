FFA Students Shine In District 1 Career & Food Science Competitions

Bowling Green, OH – November was a month of achievement for District 1 FFA students, as area schools gathered in Bowling Green to compete in two challenging Career Development Events (CDEs): the Job Interview and Food Science contests.

These events are designed to help students hone real-world skills that will serve them well into their futures.

In the Job Interview CDE, students had the opportunity to practice the full spectrum of the job search process.

Participants submitted resumes, filled out job applications, and underwent interviews—by phone, one-on-one, and before a panel of employers. The competition was divided by age and years of FFA membership, with top finishers advancing to the state level.

Division 1 (Freshmen):

1st: Kellah Peabody, Ayersville

2nd: Kate Conway, Bowling Green

3rd: Peyton Richer, Wauseon

4th: Carlee Schaffner, West Unity

Division 2 (Sophomores):

1st: Lyla Radel, Evergreen

2nd: Anna Ayers, Otsego

3rd: Levi Miller, Ayersville

4th: Ashtyn Sanders, West Unity

Division 3 (Juniors):

1st: Molly Elvey, Evergreen

2nd: Dalia Shordt, Anthony Wayne

3rd: Bryce Peters, West Unity

4th: Avrie Herman, Edgerton

Division 4 (Seniors):

1st: Olivia Hattemer, Ayersville

2nd: Alana Tracz, Archbold

3rd: Ruby Elston, Fairview

4th: Katie Moore, Pettisville

Division 5

(First-Year Jr/Sr Members):

1st: Gavin Cansky, Delta

2nd: Kaylee Mills, North Central

The Food Science CDE challenged teams and individuals to solve a product development scenario, calculate nutritional facts, design packaging, and identify aromas.

Contestants also completed a written test, handled a mock customer complaint, identified sanitation errors, and participated in a taste test.

Team Results:

1st: Bowling Green

2nd: Eastwood

3rd: West Unity

4th: Liberty Center

5th: Evergreen

6th: Delta

Individual Results:

1st: Grace O’Donnell, Bowling Green

2nd: Scott McKenzie, Eastwood

3rd: Lexie Johnson, Evergreen

4th: Cole Bauman, Liberty Center

5th: Olivia Zeedyk, Fairview

CDEs are an extension of the agricultural education classroom, providing authentic, hands-on experiences for students.

Through programs like these, FFA members are preparing for careers as chemists, business owners, community leaders, veterinarians, and more.

With over 300 career paths in agriculture and related fields, FFA equips students with lifelong skills and opportunities for unlimited success.