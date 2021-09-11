CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Membership Kickoff September 22nd

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board members are shown here in front of the entrance to the local hospital. From left to right are Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Historian Marty Brace, Past President Carol Eriksen, President Gloria Poorman, Gift Shop Manager Ruth Cooley, Program Committee member Armeda Sawmiller and Secretary Connie Dunseth. Serving as Vice President is Patty Ledyard, who was unable to be present for photo. This year’s auxiliary membership drive kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22nd at Miller’s New Market, Montpelier, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. A luncheon meeting begins the new auxiliary year on Monday, Oct. 11th at 12:00 noon at the Montpelier Moose with all auxiliary members invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Oct. 4th by contacting President Gloria (419-485-5341). New 2021-2022 program booklets for auxiliary members will be available.

Are you in the “pink”? Personal health is foremost in our minds, with vaccinations primary to deter COVID-19 & Delta variant. Members of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary want everyone to be in the “pink” and they show it by donning a pink smock to serve our hospital and community as “Pink Lady” volunteers.

During these challenging times, the need for supporting our hospital and staff continues, and the local hospital auxiliary is ready to serve.

During September and October the Auxiliary conducts its annual membership drive. Members are encouraged to renew their annual membership and the auxiliary signs up new members for a small annual dues donation.

Auxiliary volunteers in pink smocks will offer information about the auxiliary and accept annual membership dues at Miller’s New Market, Whitaker Way, Montpelier, Wednesday, Sept. 22nd from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Program books are being printed for the auxiliary’s new year beginning this fall. Subject to schedule changes, Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary regularly meets October through June, second Monday of each month at 1:00 p.m. featuring local guest speakers on a variety of topics. Luncheon meetings at 12 noon are scheduled in October, December, March and June.

During the past year, due to the coronavirus and restrictions, the auxiliary had to cancel meetings, special functions and projects. As a result, fund-raising was non-existent.

This year the auxiliary plans regular board and general meetings and reviving special events and projects. Plans are under way to purchase a new patient activity cart for the Montpelier Hospital Rehab Center.

The auxiliary’s main purpose is offering financial support to the local hospital, supply volunteers for the hospital gift shop when open, show appreciation to the hospital staff for their continuous efforts in excellent patient care, provide patient favors, assist at hospital blood drives and educational programs regarding various health concerns and local hospital services.

Regular auxiliary projects include book & gift fairs, December memorial program-“Lighting the Way to Christmas”, angels and luminaries program, staff appreciation tea, monthly patient favors, silent auction, providing magazines for visitors, supplying puzzle, activity and reading books for patients, and operation of the hospital gift shop (currently closed due to the pandemic).

Since its organization over 60 years ago, the auxiliary has donated more than $250,000 to assist in purchasing hospital equipment and other necessary items and monetary gifts to CHWC Share Foundation.

Current auxiliary officers serving two-year terms through June 2022 are President Gloria Poorman, Vice President & Sunshine Chr. Patty Ledyard, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Secretary Connie Dunseth and Past President Carol Eriksen.

Also serving on the Executive Board are Ruth Cooley, gift shop manager, recreation & magazines; Marty Brace, historian; and Armeda Sawmiller, program committee.

All auxiliary members and guests are invited to a luncheon meeting Monday, Oct. 11th at 12 noon at the Montpelier Moose Lodge.

Guest speaker planned is CHWC President & CEO Chad Tinkel. For luncheon reservations and membership information, please contact President Gloria Poorman (419-485-5341) or Treasurer Joyce Schelling 419-459-4696.