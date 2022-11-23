CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Memorial Program Planned For December 4th

MEMORIAL PROGRAM … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring the annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program scheduled Sunday, Dec. 4th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier. The public is invited to attend with free admission. Auxiliary officers and members welcome everyone to the program and are displaying this year’s crocheted memorial angels. Shown from left to right are Marilyn Murphy, Historian Ruth Cooley, Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, President Patty Ledyard, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Deloris Dennis. Memorial luminaries and angels are available through Dec. 1st to dedicate in memory of loved ones and have their names included in the memorial roster.

CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary invites everyone to attend “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program scheduled Sunday, Dec. 4th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier.

This program with free admission is held as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

Included in the agenda for the memorial program will be Master of Ceremonies Bill Priest, welcome and introductions by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, memorial message by St. Paul’s Rev. Kevin Doseck, special music by Dan Stuckey, reading of the memorial roster by Bill Priest & Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and prelude and postlude by organist Kelly Michael.

Serving as greeters will be auxiliary members Connie Dunseth, Cindy Clark and Marilyn Murphy.

Following the program, light refreshments will be served by Ruth Cooley and Armeda Sawmiller in the Disciple Depot fellowship area, adjacent to the sanctuary.

Memorial angel ornaments and luminaries are available for a nominal donation for anyone to dedicate in memory of a loved one.

Names of loved ones submitted for an angel or luminary will be included in the memorial roster.

Luminaries will be displayed in front of the entrance to CHWC-Montpelier Hospital during the Christmas season.

Dedication forms for angels and luminaries are available until Nov. 30th by contacting Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696.

Memorial angels will be available for pickup at the memorial program Dec. 4th. Angels not picked up at the program will be delivered later by mail or by an auxiliary member.

Others serving on the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board, in addition to President Patty and Treasurer Joyce are Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Junior Past President Gloria Poorman, and Historian Ruth Cooley.

All auxiliary members attending the memorial program are requested to wear their pink smocks.