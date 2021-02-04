CHWC Now Allowing One Visitor Per Patient

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) has relaxed its visitor restrictions as the organization has seen fewer severe cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

One dedicated visitor age 18+ per patient will be allowed during the patient’s hospital stay at CHWC.

Visitors must wear a mask and are limited to a patient’s room or designated area during their visit. COVID positive or suspect patients will continue to be restricted from having visitors during their hospital stay.

CHWC leadership noted that allowing visitors is a positive step forward that will undoubtedly impact patient satisfaction.

It will be necessary for CHWC to continue monitoring local COVID-19 cases, however, to guide policies as the community navigates the unknowns of the pandemic.

To learn more about how CHWC is keeping patients, visitors, staff and the community safe from COVID-19, visit www.chwchospital.org/covid-19.