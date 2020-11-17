CHWC Urologist-Dr.El-Zawahry Speaker For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

GUEST SPEAKER … Dr. Ahmed El-Zawahry, urologist with Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers Urology Clinic, was guest speaker on “Bladder Matters” for CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s meeting Monday, Nov. 9th at St. Paul’s U.M. Church in Montpelier. From left to right are Sharon Steinke and Elaine Willibey, auxiliary members, Dr. El-Zawahry, and Auxiliary Vice President Patty Ledyard, who presented him with an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary.

Dr. Ahmed El-Zawahry, from Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers Urology Clinic in both Bryan and Archbold, served as guest speaker at the general meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, Nov. 9th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier. Also attending was Caitlyn Freese, Director of CHWC Clinics.

Auxiliary Vice President Patty Ledyard introduced Dr. El-Zawahry, who gave an overview of services provided at the Urology Clinic and talked on “Bladder Matters” and conditions affecting the bladder’s functions and treatments.

The urologist reviewed conditions involving overactive bladder, urinary tract infections, kidney and bladder stones, frequent urination and urgency, blood in the urine, urinary incontinence, bladder neck obstruction, bladder cancer, among others.

Urinary problems are common especially in older women with leakage and stress incontinence, but men are also affected with enlarged prostate problems, infertility, erectile dysfunction, stress incontinence and prostate and testicular cancers.

Leakage and incontinence may be affected by other medical conditions including stroke, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. The bladder may not be working properly which can cause infections, damage to the kidneys when patient has high blood pressure and can signal other issues.

Signs of overactive bladder are more frequent daytime bathroom visits, increased nightly bathroom trips, which can also invite the possibility of falls. Incontinence can cause levels of depression due to decreased regular activities outside the home and sleep apnea which affects the whole body.

In order to diagnose bladder conditions, the physician conducts a thorough consultation with the patient before recommending tests, medications and treatments. Physical therapy and certain exercises are helpful to strengthen bladder muscles. In some cases, surgery may be needed to accomplish this and improve bladder functions. Questions and answers followed.

Dr. El-Zawahry received his medical degree and residency in Egypt and urology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Other staff members at the Urology Clinic include Dr. Daniel Murtagh Sr. and Michelle Lajiness, CNP. More information about the clinic is available by calling 419-633-7596 or at the website www.chwchospital.org/urology.

Prior to the program, a short business meeting was conducted by Patty Ledyard, in the absence of Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman. Patty led the auxiliary prayer, followed by roll call answered to “For what special blessing from the past year are you thankful?”. Thought for the day was “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” by Mahatma Gandhi.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Under old business, members were advised that the fall book and gift fair previously scheduled for Nov. 20th has been cancelled due to the pandemic. A spring fair is being planned.

This year’s “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program, annually sponsored by the auxiliary, has been cancelled due to the pandemic. However, luminaries and angels dedicated in memory of loved ones are still available to anyone for a nominal donation. Luminaries will be displayed during the Christmas season in front of the entrance at CHWC-Montpelier Hospital. Please contact Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, to sponsor luminaries and angels before Dec. 1st. Memorial angels will be delivered by mail or in person.

Also cancelled are the auxiliary’s executive board meeting Monday, Dec. 7th, and the membership’s Christmas noon luncheon Monday, Dec. 14th. Joyce Schelling is in charge of December patient favors.