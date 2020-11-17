Small Business Relief Grant Now Available For Ohio Businesses

The Small Business Relief Grant is designed to assist Ohio businesses that have been harmed by the effects of COVID-19. The $125 million grant fund will provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Funding for the program is from the CARES Act.

Eligible Businesses

The business must be a for-profit entity with no more than 25 total or full-time equivalent Ohio employees as of Jan. 1, 2020. The applicant business has a physical location in Ohio and earns at least 90% of annual revenue from activities based in Ohio.

The business must have been in continuous operation since Jan. 1, 2020, except for interruptions required by COVID-19 public health orders and have the ability to continue operations as a going concern.

Ineligible Businesses

Businesses not eligible for funding include those that are: publicly traded; clubs; lobbying firms; operates an adult entertainment establishment or produces adult entertainment, as those terms are defined in section 2907.39 of the Revised Code; regulated by the Casino Control Commission or that operate Video Lottery Terminals; primarily engaged in advancing or managing partisan political activities or political issue advocacy; majority interest owned by persons under the age of 18; hospitals, private schools, or long-term care centers; engaged in the sale, cultivation or distribution of cannabis products; engaged in the sale or distribution of liquor, tobacco products, or vaping products; utility providers; and subject to the Financial Institutions Tax under Chapter 5725 of the Revised Code.

Eligible Uses of Funds

Grant funds can be used to reimburse eligible businesses for the following expenses because of revenue loss or unplanned costs caused by COVID-19:

Personal protective equipment to protect employees, customers, or clients from COVID-19.

Measures taken to protect employees, customers, or clients from COVID-19.

Mortgage or rent payments for business premises (personal residences explicitly excluded).

Utility payments.

Salaries, wages, or compensation paid to contractors or employees, including an employer’s share of health insurance costs.

Business supplies or equipment.

Awarding Funds

Each business that meets the criteria and submits a complete application will be eligible for a grant of $10,000 in accordance with the following guidelines:

$44 million of the grant funds will be set aside to ensure businesses in all 88 counties receive funding. 50 businesses will be funded in each county.

As applications are approved on a first-come, first-served basis, grants will be awarded first from each county’s allocation.

When a county’s allocation is depleted, grants will be awarded from the remainder of funding on a first-come, first-served basis regardless of the business’ location in Ohio.

If Development does not receive eligible applications sufficient to award all 50 grants to businesses in each county within the first 21 days after the application is opened, the remaining funds allocated to that county will be available to businesses regardless of their location in Ohio.

Application Process

The Ohio Development Services Agency is establishing an online application for the program. Businesses applying for funding will be required to establish a registration ID with the state of Ohio. The application will be available November 2, 2020.