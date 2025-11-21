Civil Lawsuit Alleges Pioneer Day Care Failed To Protect Two Children

By: Jacob Kessler

A civil lawsuit filed this year in Williams County Common Pleas Court alleges that a Pioneer home day care and several individuals connected to it failed to protect two young girls from sexual misconduct and did not report the alleged conduct to authorities.

The complaint was filed by Willus “Will” Cable and April Cable of Pioneer on behalf of their minor daughters. Named as defendants are Becky St. John and David St. John, who operated “Becky’s Daycare” out of their rural Pioneer residence, along with Colette Sweitzer and Merlin Sweitzer, as well as the offender who was a minor at the time. Each is described in the complaint as being involved in some way with the operation of the day care.

According to the lawsuit, the Cables’ daughters were at the St. John residence as “invitees and participants” at the day care.

The complaint states that during May 2023, the offender was allowed to be present with and assist in caring for children at the day care, and that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct involving both girls while on the property.

The filing alleges that Becky and David St. John and Colette and Merlin Sweitzer had a duty to supervise and monitor both the children in their care and the offender, and that they were negligent and reckless in failing to do so.

It further claims the defendants knew or should have known of sexual misconduct involving the girls and failed to report it as required under Ohio’s mandatory reporting laws.

The lawsuit contains five separate counts, each outlining forms of negligence, reckless conduct, and failure to supervise or report, along with a separate count brought by the parents for loss of services and consortium.

According to the complaint, the two minors have suffered and are expected to continue to suffer serious mental and emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and impairment of daily activities as a direct result of the alleged acts and omissions. The parents allege that their relationship with their daughters has been permanently affected.

The Cables are seeking monetary and punitive damages in excess of $25,000, along with interest and court costs. The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial on all issues that may be heard.

A copy of the civil complaint was provided to The Village Reporter by legal counsel for the plaintiffs.