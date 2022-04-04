Civil Lawsuit Filed; Montpelier Convenience Store Employee Accused In Rape Of 12 Year Old

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Lassus Handy Dandy After Company Hires Registered Sex Offender Who Then Takes 12-Year-Old Girl From Store and Rapes Her

Lawsuit alleges gas station/convenience store chain Lassus Handy Dandy knew or should have known that customer service applicant had been recently convicted of sexual assault against a minor aged child, but nonetheless hired the individual to work at its Montpelier, Ohio location, which is a popular hangout for school-aged children. Employee, with the assistance of his co-worker, targeted a minor child and then enticed her to return to the store as he was finishing his shift. He then took the child to a secluded location and raped her.

TOLEDO, Ohio – On April 4, 2022, Charles E. Boyk Law Offices announced that they have filed a lawsuit on behalf of a minor child and her parents, in federal court in the Northern District of Ohio. The lawsuit is against Indiana corporation, Lassus Bros, Inc., which operates a chain of gas stations and dine-in convenience stores.

The lawsuit alleges that Lassus Bros. was aware, or should have been aware, that Mr. Austin Schudel, 24 yrs. of age, of Montpelier, Ohio was a registered sex offender, having been charged with committing a sexual assault against a minor-aged female. Despite the conviction and his status as a registered sex offender, Lassus overlooked the issue in order to staff its newly opened Montpelier, Ohio Handy Dandy store.

The Complaint asserts Lassus Bros. targets and markets to child-aged consumers as part of its business model and that it knew Mr. Schudel would be in close contact and/or interacting with children. “This company markets and promotes itself as a faith-based organization that operates with a sense of responsibility to its customers and does what’s right, no matter what,” says the child’s attorney, Wes Merillat. “However, in this situation, every indication is that they the set those values aside in the name of business and a child was made to pay the ultimate price. As both an attorney and a parent of a 12-year-old child, I am utterly disgusted.”

Mr. Schudel was charged and convicted for assault. The child victim suffered severe physical and emotional harm, leading her to suicide attempt. Her psychological trauma is expected to be permanent.

READ ENTIRE LEGAL COMPLAINT (CLICK)

PRESS RELEASE COURTESY – Charles E. Boyk Law Offices

(Story updated 11:05 p.m. / April 4th, 2022)