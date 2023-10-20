Cleveland Amber Alert Ends With Apprehension By Swanton Police

By: Jacob Kessler

The search for a 1-year-old child ended in Swanton Friday night following an Amber Alert and apprehension by police.

The amber alert was issued out of Cleveland after a suspect, Marleah Miles, was accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from the mother’s custody.

According to Swanton Mayor Toeppe, Swanton police officers noticed the vehicle traveling into the village.

As the vehicle appeared to begin its turn into Taco Bell an attempt was made to stop the vehicle. The suspect then did not turn into the parking lot of Taco Bell and instead continued down the street.

At that point, a pursuit began and through cooperation with other local agencies a stop stick was deployed.

Following the deployment of the stop sticks the chase came to an end. Miles was taken into custody and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The one-year-old child was reportedly taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

When speaking with Swanton Mayor Toeppe, he explained that this has been another example of Swanton Police’s record.

“This has been the second time in a month where the Swanton police officers have done an excellent job. They are and continue to do a pretty good job.”

