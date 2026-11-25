By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

You’re reading this on the day before Thanksgiving, but I’m writing it on the day before I leave on vacation. And, boy, do I need this time to write this. It has been a tough day.

I almost lost it with three co-workers. All in different ministries, all over different things, at different times of the day. In other words, this vacation may be a few days overdue.

My being frustrated seems to come down to someone letting me down. Not doing what I think is their responsibility. You see, it’s all about me.

Needing to sit down and write this sermonette forced me to think about the topic: thanksgiving. Just the few minutes asking “What should I write about?” changed my attitude about my day.

It made me realize that the problems I was so frustrated about earlier had a lot less to do with what they did or didn’t do than it did with my attitude.

I can thank God for needing to get this article written now and not in two weeks. I have ready examples of not being thankful without having to rack my brain for them later.

Thanksgiving isn’t about a day; it’s about a lifestyle. It’s about being grateful to God for everything. Not just the big things but the everyday moments, the cool breeze on a hot day, the laughter of my great granddaughter when her folks post a reel of her trying to say her new little brother’s name, my dog trying to get in on a group hug when I hug my wife, even being frustrated can be a blessing.

For gratitude to become a part of my DNA, I need to keep it in front of me. My mind needs trained because, like most of us, gratitude is not my natural default.

It’s the part of me that needs to be transformed like Romans 12:2a says: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind…”

And, oh boy, do I need a renewed mind. I believe that if I can learn to thank God for everything…good, hard, big, small, that I can then see my thinking transformed to be like his.

First, I have to be real clear: God is the giver of all good things. James 1:17: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”

Now, here is my revelation behind that verse: I do not know how to judge a gift. Is it good or not? We have all seen things happen that we immediately judged as bad but over time, learned that it was one of God’s best gifts.

I simply do not stand high enough to look out far enough to see the full consequences of that event. That’s where the second step comes in: trusting the Giver. He knows the beginning from the end. He knows the purpose he has planned for that gift.

Jesus said it like this in Matt. 7:11: “If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!”

God isn’t going to destroy us with bad gifts. He isn’t that kind of Father. He is a good father, a loving father, a father who protects us, who keeps us safe, who looks after us.

If I can trust him, then I can know without a doubt that behind what he has given me is something that I need and would even ask for if I were mature enough.

Even the discipline I exercised on my own children wasn’t something they were pleased about, but with maturity, they learned the benefits and now do the same with their children.

Maybe tomorrow you can begin a new tradition. Take a moment to tell each person you meet something about them that you are thankful to God for. See if you don’t develop a new set of eyes: your Father’s eyes.

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.