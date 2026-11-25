By: Steve Wimot

Edgerton, Ohio

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year because it reminds us to give thanks and count our blessings. Suddenly, so many things become so little when we realize how blessed we are” (Joyce Giraud).

How would your life and your emotional health improve if you intentionally counted your blessings and gave thanks every day this year, not just on Thanksgiving?

If you thanked God “no matter what happens,” as Paul recommends we do in 1 Thessalonians 5:18?

How can you be thankful your son died of an overdose, or your marriage is heading for divorce, or your friend is in constant pain as she slowly dies of cancer, or your parents have dementia and don’t even know who you are anymore?

You shouldn’t. No one can genuinely feel thankful those things are happening to them or a loved one. But that’s not what Paul said. He told us to “give thanks in all circumstances” (NIV of 1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Be thankful versus give thanks. It’s a critical distinction. The former is passive—an emotional response to bad things taking place. It’s impossible to feel happy and thankful when you or someone you love goes through suffering and loss.

But you can give thanks. That’s active—a deliberate decision to thank God for unpleasant events and painful troubles. You don’t feel it, but you choose to say thanks.

You can thank God no matter what happens because you know he has a plan to bring good out of it. Because you know he’s in control. Because you know he’ll be by your side through the dark days. You can choose to thank God like Samuel Naftal.

In February 2000, Mozambique experienced its largest rainfall in more than 50 years. By March 2, there were an estimated 100,000 people who needed to be evacuated and around 7,000 people who were trapped in trees.

“I helped some people climb onto the roof of my house, and climbed into a tree with others,” said Pastor Naftal.

“We saw televisions, furniture and dead calves floating past. Everything was destroyed. The people asked me to preach to them, so that they would stay awake.

“Today, I thank God for the mosquitoes because they prevented me from falling asleep and falling into the water. I would have been simply swept away.”

And like Matthew Henry after thieves robbed him of his wallet. “Let me thank God, first, because I was never robbed before; second, because although they took my purse, they did not take my life; third, because although they took my all, it was not much; and fourth, because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”

Or like 8-year-old Christina, who had cancer of the nervous system. When asked what she wanted for her birthday, she thought long and hard and finally said, “I don’t know. I have two sticker books and a Cabbage Patch doll. I have everything!”

The kid is right. There is always something to thank God for. “Dear Lord, it is stormy outside. It looks as if the roads will wash away before we can get out of the church tonight. It’s an awful storm. But we thank you it’s not always this way.”

At the very least, Christians can always thank God they are not going to hell. Giving thanks no matter what happens is a chink in the armor for most of us. A weakness, an opening in our armor the enemy exploits to wound, steal, kill, or destroy something in us.

Maybe that’s why the Bible warns us so often to give thanks in all circumstances. When we don’t, our perspective becomes warped.

We gripe and complain, host a pity party, and/or get mad at God and blame him—“God, you could have prevented this from happening. Why didn’t you? Don’t you love me? Maybe I’ve been wrong all along, and there is no God.”

When good things happen, we tend to take them in stride without pausing to realize they are gifts from God and thank him for them.

We fail to notice the goodness, kindness, generosity, love, and mercy of God and appreciate the blessings he pours out upon us multiple times every single day.

Give it a test for a week or two yourself. “Thank God no matter what happens.”

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.