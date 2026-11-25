By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

When I was a therapist at Arlington Psychological Associates in Toledo, Ohio, a mother came to the clinic, not with her problems, but those of her son. “I am very worried about him,” she exclaimed. “He is in 5th grade and doing very poorly in school. I am a high school history teacher, and his father is a doctor practicing at the Medical College of Ohio. Yet our son’s spelling and grammar are worse than a second grader. He has a lot of trouble reading and is not doing much better in his other subjects. The school’s psychologist tested him and determined he was very intelligent with an IQ close to 120, so that was not the problem. She concluded he is dyslexic. The school psychologist was not much help, except to suggest that we spend more time working on spelling, reading, and his other subjects. So a friend suggested consulting you.”

I then asked her, “Do you know that we often refer to dyslexia as ‘the gift of dyslexia?’” To which, surprised, she replied, “I’ve never heard of that expression. Gifted?”

“Most people have not. The reason is that, although dyslexia is a major handicap, the condition also often confers a large number of gifts to its owner. People with dyslexia often have a set of skills and talents, and unique ways of thinking as well. In fact, it’s often these traits that allow dyslexics to succeed in their chosen careers. For example, there are many successful actors, artists, and entrepreneurs with dyslexia. So their learning differences can sometimes help on the path to greatness. Some famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Orville and Wilbur Wright, Henry Ford, Leonardo da Vinci, and Steve Jobs, who invented the Apple Computer which changed the world.”

“That is very impressive, but these people are all eccentric and very creative. I am just trying to help my son with reading and writing, not on founding a new corporation. How about dyslexic writers?”

“A few examples of dyslexic writers that come to mind include Agatha Christie, Hans Christian Andersen, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Edgar Allan Poe, Lewis Carroll, Winston Churchill, and Thomas Jefferson, the primary author of the Declaration of Independence. Artists who come to mind include Pablo Picasso, Walt Disney, Vincent Van Gogh, and Beethoven. Rather than holding them back, their unique ways of processing information and visualizing stories often shaped their most iconic works.”

“I recognize all of these writers. And all of them were part of my reading diet in school and out of school. But my question is, why did they do so well as writers?”

“One reason is that they are normally mentally preoccupied with some idea, story, music, painting, or novel. And this is why they are seen as absent-minded. Einstein is one example. His mind was preoccupied with the physics of light for years, eventually determining that, as soon as a light wave leaves a flashlight, it travels at 186,282 (186 thousand plus) miles a second in a vacuum, which is its speed limit. Light does not need time to accelerate like a car. As soon as a photon is emitted from the flashlight, it immediately travels at the maximum possible speed allowed by the medium it is moving through. Einstein did many experiments to prove this theory, but had to reason, both before and after his experiments, to understand what his experiments proved and why light did not behave as most everything else that was material.

The same is true with the most famous equation in history, E=mc². The equation, in words, is energy equals mass times the speed of light squared (E = M x 34,700,983,524 miles per second). This means that a tiny amount of matter can change into an enormous amount of energy. The result was the atomic bomb, proving his equation was correct. How he determined this by thought experiments has eluded me.”

“This is all interesting, but how do these experiences help my child?”

“In your case, the answer is easy. Your son needs to skip reading at his grade level for now. Instead, have your husband take him to the medical school for a field trip to spend some time in the real world. Ask a PhD medical student to show him how to use a scanning electron microscope, the light microscope, and other equipment to learn about the world.” “Buy or rent a violin or another musical instrument to practice. Einstein was a very talented violinist and could have ended up, not as a physics professor, but as a famous violinist. If he loses interest, move on to other things. Hundreds of educational films exist which teach much but do not require reading. He needs to get turned on by something which will move his life in some direction. Then, in time the reading will follow. In the meantime, check out elementary books on science, history, and other academic subjects to train his mind to enjoy reading without the frustration he now experiences. Have him read about dyslexics who have done well. Reading for him is now very frustrating, and thus, he needs many positive experiences in this area. What reading he does, have him underline the sentences. This helps him to focus on the flow of the words on the page. Dyslexics often have a problem with left and right, and underlining helps reduce this problem.

“They also have difficulties with accurate and fluent word reading and poor spelling, and decoding abilities that do not progress as in normal kids.

“Interestingly, the dyslexic problem is far less common in Italy, partly because every letter is pronounced, and is pronounced the same way in every word. English uses roughly 1,120 letter combinations to represent 40 speech sounds. Similarly spelled words—like cough, bough, and though—are pronounced completely differently. For this reason, English creates major hurdles for dyslexics. In contrast, Italian uses only 33 letter combinations to represent its 25 speech sounds, almost half compared to English. Because the rules of Italian are predictable, readers can reliably sound out almost any word. Thus, Italian is far less frustrating for dyslexics both to learn and use.”

“Thank you. Your insight was very helpful. I feel my husband and I can now move ahead, trying some ideas to help tackle my son’s problem—I mean gift.”