By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

In a world filled with numerous choices, worldly influences and cultural views that conflict with Biblical views, living a godly life can sometimes be challenging.

Here’s the good news: God has not left us without direction. He has given us His Word to guide our steps and His Holy Spirit to dwell within us, empowering us to live in a way that honors Him.

Returning to Ephesians 5, let’s read verses 15-17: “So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days. Don’t act thoughtlessly, but understand what the Lord wants you to do.”

Be careful how you live! How do you conduct yourself? Out of control or in control? The command is to regulate or conduct ourselves in an accurate or diligent manner.

We are not to walk aimlessly with a “whatever” attitude. Instead, we are hard-working, waking up with a purpose. Ever notice that when people have down time or free time, that is when they get in trouble?

Paul gets a little more descriptive in saying it’s the difference between foolish and wise living. It’s the difference between being irresponsible or intelligent. Careless or cautious.

We all know who those people are, right? Fools look like they are having fun, with no care in the world. But are they? Proverbs describes the fool as destroyed by his own complacency; lacking self-control; tangling with disaster; quick to anger, and the list goes on.

Proverbs 13:20 says, “Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble.” Simply said, choose to be wise and walk with the wise.

Verse 16 then challenges us to, “Make the most of every opportunity.” During harvest a farmer will spend every good weather moment in the field!

Everyone is given the same amount of time each day: 24 hours, 1,440 minutes or 86,400 seconds. What you do with that time is up to you!

Random stat… the average person spends 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media, while spending under 15 minutes a day reading the Bible. Is that making the most of our day?

Finally, in verse 17, we are commanded to live a calculated life, not a thoughtless, go-with-the-flow type of life! Think before you act. Think before you speak. Some would say, as you live your life, ask yourself, “Would Jesus do this?”

Wow… that’s a lot to consider. But again, as children of God, our lifestyle should be significantly different from the world’s. We may be laughed at, ridiculed, even rejected for living like this.

But we are not here to fit in or please others, are we? As a child of God, let the Spirit of God empower you and encourage you!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.