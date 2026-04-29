Randy Wilcox (1957 – 2026)

(Outdoorsman, Business Owner & Family Man)

Randy R. Wilcox, 68, of Camden, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at his home. He was born May 24, 1957, in Hillsdale to Ralph “Bud” and Charlene (Goodman) Wilcox.

He married Robbin Scharlow on June 25, 1977, and she survives.

Randy was a proud graduate of Camden-Frontier High School, Class of 1975.

Following high school, he founded Wilcox Antique Furniture Stripping and later became the owner of Wilcox Well Services.

He devoted eight years of service as a member of the Camden-Frontier School Board and volunteered as a Camden-Frontier youth baseball coach.

Randy was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, searching for morel mushrooms and collecting arrowheads. When he wasn’t outdoors, he loved spending time with his grandkids, playing cards or grabbing a cup of coffee with friends. He was naturally social and had a gift for striking up a conversation with just about anyone.

Surviving besides his wife, Robbin, are two children, Josh Wilcox and Janae Hopkins; grandchildren, Wesley, Winston and Winter Wilcox, Ayla and Alanna Hopkins, and Alik and Arabella Warner; and siblings, Ken (Wendy) Wilcox, Joseph Wilcox and Kelly (Randy) Stuckey and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Joel Wilcox.

Funeral services for Randy Wilcox will be held on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Camden Missionary Church with Pastor David Binkley officiating. Interment will follow at Camden Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Camden-Frontier High School Athletic Boosters. To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.