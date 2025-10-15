Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – The Truth

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

I’m doing my October thing by focusing on hymns and praise songs that inspire me. There’s a recent worship song that keeps sticking in my head called “The Truth” by Megan Woods. Its chorus engages my emotions and my mind:

“The truth is I am my Father’s child

I make Him proud and I make Him smile

I was made in the image of a perfect King

He looks at me and wouldn’t change a thing”

This chorus is in response to her negative internal thinking:

“How many times can you hear the same lie

Before you start to believe it?

The enemy keeps whisperin’ to me

I swear these days, it’s all that I’m hearin’ “

Isn’t that the kind of thinking many of us struggle with? I’m not good enough. I’m not smart enough. I’m not rich enough. I’m not good-looking enough. I’m afraid. I’m not worthy. But all those are lies of the enemy!

“The truth is, I am my Father’s child

I make Him proud and I make Him smile.”

Those of us with children know exactly what these words mean. My kids may not be the most handsome or most beautiful, or the most perfect or the most obedient, but they are my kids, and I couldn’t love them anymore or be prouder of them.

Even if they had flaws, I wouldn’t focus on them because…well, because they’re perfect in my sight. Just like God sees me…and you.

“He looks at me and wouldn’t change a thing. The truth is I am truly loved”

Our love for our children covers up a multitude of flaws, like God said in 1 Peter 4:8: “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins”. Love causes us to see others through God’s eyes…perfect, sinless, and forgiven.

I think the line I like the best is “ I make Him proud and I make Him smile.” Can you imagine God looking at you with love and his delight in you all over his face? But that’s exactly how it is. And imagine God smiling at you just because. For no other reason than that you are his.

The Prophet Zephaniah said that God will sing over us. Zeph 3:17:

“The Lord your God is among you, a warrior who saves. He will rejoice over you with gladness. He will quiet you in his love. He will delight you with singing.”

Imagine God being so pleased with you that he breaks out in the Alleluia Chorus!

“The truth is I am truly loved. By a God who’s good when I’m not good enough. I don’t belong to the lies; I belong to You (I belong to You). And that’s the truth”.

I don’t have to know it all or be better than the others or be the star on my team. I can even be so bad that I didn’t make the team, but He smiles at me anyway…just because I’m His.

“I was made in the image of a perfect King”.

So, ask yourself: “Am I as messed up as the world seems to think? Or am I just like my Father wants me to be?”

“He looks at me and wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Really? But I’m so broken.” “I’m so immature.” “I’m so far from how Jesus walked.” “I’m a terrible Christian.” “I fail daily in my walk.” “God wants more for me, but He knows why I am where I am.”

“I’m deeply loved by a God who’s good when I’m not good enough.”

My efforts aren’t what will get me into heaven…nor are yours. It’s only his love for me that will allow me to escape my deserved fate.

After all, Jesus went to that cross for me. He died that horrible death for me…and you… because we’re not good enough, nor will we ever be good enough…but He is!

The last verse says, “I don’t belong to the lies, I belong to You. and that’s the truth”

Father, help us to keep our eyes focused on you and not listen to the evil one when he says we’re not good enough.

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.